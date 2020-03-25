Get whole-home Wi-Fi coverage with TP-Link's Deco mesh system, back to a low of $139

As you shelter in place, spending more time on your home Wi-Fi network might be highlighting some gaps in your coverage, but a mesh Wi-Fi system can help blanket your whole home better. Today, you can grab the TP-Link Deco M4 mesh Wi-Fi system from Amazon for $139Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $180. The Amazon listing quotes a delivery date of this coming Tuesday, but please be aware Amazon ship dates are subject to change as the nation responds to the Coronavirus.

This TP-Link system comes with three units to cover up to 5,500 square feet. You can connect up to 100 devices for everything from video streaming to downloading files, and connect them all under one Wi-Fi name. You can also set up the system and manage it easily with the help of the connected mobile app. And for hands-free control, this system is compatible with Alexa.

We named the TP-Link Deco M5, a similar model, our favorite budget mesh Wi-Fi system. And with an average of 4.5 stars across more than 1,600 user reviews on Amazon, this on-sale version looks to keep up that awesome performance.

