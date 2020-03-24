Microsoft's comfy keyboard and mouse combo is just $50, delivered this week

If you’re midway through week two of work-from-home and realizing the crappy keyboard on your office-issued laptop ain’t gonna cut it for 8 straight hours a day, Best Buy has a deal for you. The big box retailer is selling the Microsoft Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 keyboard and mouse combo for $50Remove non-product link. That’s $20 off the sticker price and well below the pricing you’ll find elsewhere. On top of that, Best Buy is still promising delivery by Friday, which is a big plus when other retailers are extending their delivery times by up to a month.

Microsoft says the devices have a 30-foot wireless range, making them good candidates for use with a PC set up in the living room as well as standard desk-based stations. It also uses “BlueTrack technology” that is supposed to enable precise navigation on most surfaces. In general, Microsoft’s mice are very good at working on pretty much any surface you put them on, though a mouse pad is always best.

The Wireless 5050 is a curved ergonomic full-sized keyboard with 125 keys. It has a regular number pad, and a large selection of customizable shortcut keys. The keyboard also has a built-in palm rest. The mouse, meanwhile, is a good-sized desktop mouse.

This is not an ideal keyboard for gaming as it lacks macro keys, and it doesn’t have the responsiveness most gamers are looking for. Still, if you’re just looking to be more comfortable while you work from home, it’s a nice bit of gear.

[Today’s deal: Microsoft Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 bundle for $50 at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]