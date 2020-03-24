Adobe's superb Photoshop Elements 2020 is 40% off, today only

With the world shut down, it's the perfect time to teach yourself a new skill, and photo editing's something you can learn from the comfort of your home. Good news! Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020, designed for photography enthusiasts, is on sale for just $60 at Amazon today. That price covers the PC or Mac online codes, or the disc version. It normally costs $100.

The disc is a physical item, and at this writing Amazon quoted April 22 (nearly a month from now) as the fastest possible delivery time. Even Prime members are seeing stiff delays on shipments as Amazon prioritizes essential items. Fortunately, you can download the digital version immediately, though you should keep in mind that digital items aren't returnable. The sale ends just before midnight on Tuesday, Pacific time.

We reviewed Photoshop Elements 2020 in November and thought it was excellent. The latest version of enthusiast-level Photoshop makes it possible to select a photo subject with just one click. It can save some serious time with the quick selection or magic wand tools. Elements 2020 can also colorize old black-and-white photos, and the new artificial intelligence improvements make guided edits and automated creations easier.

"Infused with artificial intelligence, Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 takes consumer-focused image editing to the next level, making subject selection, colorizing photos, skin smoothing, and other adjustments almost effortless," we said.

Right now is the perfect time to be editing your backlog of photos, and today's deal at Amazon makes that even easier.

[Today’s deal: Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 PC or Mac for $60 at Amazon.]