Make your home workspace more comfortable with this Softacare seat cushion

This memory-foam cushion earns rave reviews, and Amazon's listing says it will arrive by Saturday.

If you’ve been working at the kitchen table sitting on an uncomfortable chair, you might be missing your comfy office chair right about now. A seat cushion can help add some comfort to any home office situation, even if the term “home office” is used loosely. And if you order today with two-day shipping, Softacare’s $29.91 seat cushion should be able to arrive by Saturday, according to Amazon’s product listing.

This memory foam cushion has a cutaway tailbone section and curved shape to help fit your body’s needs. A non-slip rubber bottom will help keep it securely in place no matter what chair you’re using it on, while a size of 18x16x3.5 inches is big enough to provide lots of comfort.

This seat cushion isn’t the cheapest you’ll find, but with Amazon’s month-long (or longer) shipping delays, this is a solid option (assuming the product page is being realistic with shipping times). This seat cushion averages 4.4 stars out of 5 across more than 450 user ratings on Amazon.

