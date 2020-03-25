Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite, our favorite e-reader, is $35 off and arrives soon

Anyone sheltering in place right now could use a good book to read. Amazon is currently selling the latest Kindle Paperwhite e-reader for $95, and it’s delivering at the usual pace (April 2 - 5 with free standard shipping at this writing, or faster for Prime subscribers). That’s well below the standard $130 price, and it arrives much faster than many non-essential items these days. Most tech shipments take a month from Amazon now.

The Kindle Paperwhite is our favorite Kindle of all. “With the All-new Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon’s not only managed to catch up to the competition, it’s lapped them. The new e-reader’s premium features, reasonable price, and wide variety of content make it the best e-reader for most people,” we said in our review.

This particular model packs 8GB of onboard storage. The Kindle Paperwhite sports an IPX8 rating, meaning it can withstand fresh water immersion of up to two meters for about an hour. Even if you’re not going anywhere, the Paperwhite should hold up well to occasional sloshes of red wine, or a plunge to the bottom of the bathtub.

The Paperwhite also works with Audible if you pair it with set of Bluetooth headphones, and there’s a built-in light for reading in a variety of lighting conditions.

The Kindle Paperwhite comes with Special Offers meaning it displays advertisements on the lockscreen. If that doesn’t appeal, the 8GB non-Special Offers version is on sale for $115, but it’s out of stock until April 5. For especially voracious readers, the 32GB models are also on sale for $120 with Special Offers and $140 without.

[Today’s deal: Kindle Paperwhite for $95 on Amazon.]