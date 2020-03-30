Up to 80% off Walmart Easter sales & coupons

Walmart Easter sale - up to 80% off

Easter Sunday, April 12th this year, is the perfect time for families to spend some quality time together. When the work gets busy or the school demands are high, it is an opportunity to reflect and appreciate what you already have. At Walmart, you can find the best ways to bring your family closer for memorable moments you will always treasure, plus, you can get everything you need for up to 80% off during the Walmart Easter sales, going on now. Get all your Walmart Easter essentials now, on sale through 04/15.

Dress up in your Sunday best

Easter is a chance for the family to slow down, giving you the chance to finally update your family photo collection. Make everyone look sharp in their Sunday best, which you can find all in one place. Find a full collection of clothing for kids and babies, plus when you spend more than $35, you can get free shipping right to your home. Save yourself the trip and spend more time with your family at home when you shop online now.

Plan an exquisite Easter meal

Cook a tasty homemade dinner or brunch that the whole family will love. This can include the ever delicious honey baked ham or a turkey with all your favorite side dishes, like mashed potatoes or green bean casserole. Shop for the fresh ingredients you need with Walmart groceries. Make this into a full meal and an event, when you add desserts and fresh flowers to decorate the table. When you order online, you have the option to send your items right to your house, again, saving you the extra shopping time to get in more laughs with your family.

Family fun activities

The best memories come from spending time with your loved ones, and Easter is an excellent chance for you to do this. There are so many activities parents can do with their children like dyeing or decorating Easter eggs, and the classic and always entertaining Easter egg hunt. Find eggs and Easter baskets in all kinds of colors, designs and shapes. If the Easter Bunny will make an appearance this year, you can prep some toys, games and activities that you know your kids might like with this 50% off Walmart discount on toys until 04/15.

Gift cards and gift baskets

For those family members and friends you are unable to see or who live far away, you can send a Walmart gift card or gift basket. Walmart makes it easy for you to send a great gift as they offer additional types of gift cards in addition to their own. Get restaurant, prepaid Visa, entertainment, retail, and travel gift cards to send to your loved ones all around the country to bring joy to their faces and include them in the celebration. If you are someone who prefers to send physical gifts, consider sending a gift basket. Find a wide range of chocolates, candies, stuffed animals, fruits and fun collectibles all in one place.

Easter made easy at Walmart

Spend time with your loved ones this Easter and go all out on different types of family bonding activities. From Easter egg hunts and decorating, to cooking a yummy meal together, this is the chance for you to make unforgettable memories and Walmart is here to make sure it is possible. For even more spring and Easter items, be sure to check out this up to 80% off sitewide offer plus free shipping valid until 04/30. Find everything you need at Walmart to have a happy and healthy Easter together.