Get $945 worth of Excel certificate training for just $34

Contrary to what some may believe, data analysis isn’t always boring. Careers in this area are actually among the most sought after, at least according to the job posting site Monster.com. If you want a profession that offers a healthy dose of excitement ― with a good salary to match ― then do yourself a favor and get acquainted with a cornerstone tool for data analysis, Microsoft Excel.

Microsoft Excel is, hands down, the most popular spreadsheet software title used in business around the globe. It has been that way since the late 1980’s and, with will likely continue to be for many years to come. The good news is that, because it’s so widespread, Excel is relatively easy to learn. Even for beginners. And, once you know it, you’ll be equipped to enter practically any job market, so the world basically becomes your oyster.

That brings us to highlight The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle. This web-based training resource offers an effective way to become skilled in the use of Excel, and in a relatively short amount of time, too. It includes six courses, facilitated by experts, that’ll familiarize students with the software and show them how to use it to effectively analyze data. Among some of the topics covered include saving time with various macros and formulas, data visualization with graphs and charts, and data analysis with Excel's famed Pivot Tables

https://www.youtube.com/embed/buhRDzFPBeU

If you want to improve your future job prospects with minimal risk, then The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is the way to go. Since you can enroll right now for just $34, it may be, dollar for dollar, the best value you’ll find.

The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle - $34



See Deal

Prices are subject to change.