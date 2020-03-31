6 deals to help keep you fit while you social distance

One of the biggest challenges we’re dealing with right now, in the face of social distancing, is staying physically fit. After all, it’s not like we’ll be able to go to the gym anytime soon. Still, that's no reason to give up on your fitness goals. With the right tools and guidance, you can get fit without stepping outside your house. To help get you started, we’ve compiled a list of six handy fitness products, and they're all at least 80 percent off their usual price. Read on for details.

iBodyFit Premium Diet and Workout Plan: Lifetime Subscription

No matter your fitness goals, iBodyFit offers plans that’ll suit your needs. With 400 individual online workouts and 40 different diets on file, you’ll be sure to find something that’ll let you achieve your ideal weight or fitness level. And, since a subscription lasts for life, it’ll help you stay there too.

But don’t just take our word for it. Instead, take heart knowing that both ConsumerAdvocate and TopTenReviews.com have already checked iBodyFit out and gave it glowing recommendations.

Live Streaming Fitness: Lifetime Subscription

Ditch your expensive gym membership and replace it with the comparatively affordable Live Streaming Fitness. This web-based service offers both live-streamed and on-demand fitness classes that can be taken from the comfort of home. And, their class selection runs the entire gamut of the fitness spectrum, from yoga and cardio to strength training. That means, no matter your personal goals, you’ll find something that’ll help you achieve your best body.

Crush Fit: Ultimate Fitness Program Bundle

Don’t like the gym? It’s certainly not everyone’s cup of tea. But that doesn’t mean that you should neglect your health either. For those people who prefer to keep their fitness regime private, there’s the Ultimate Crush Fit Bundle.

This package includes four web-based training programs, each taking 60 days to complete, that’ll help you to get fit and stay that way. The workouts are effective, but they aren’t time-consuming either. That means you can get them done fast and get on with your day. As far as fitness apps go, this one may offer the best bang for your buck.

TMAC FITNESS Beginner and Advanced Workouts: Lifetime Membership

Adopting a healthier lifestyle is easier said than done, especially when you don’t have the proper tools at your disposal. And that’s what makes TMAC FITNESS such a game-changer. It’s an app, compatible with both desktop and mobile devices, that provides simple to follow instructions on diet and exercise, so you’ll be further empowered to make positive changes.

With a library of over 70 different exercise routines, none of which require any additional equipment, you’ll find something that’ll help you on your journey. And they cater to people of all skill levels so, even if you are a total beginner, you’ll find something that you can manage. At this price, TMAC Fitness becomes a viable solution that you can’t afford to ignore.

Project HASIKO 28-Day Total Body Wellness Program: Lifetime Access

From optimal muscle building to better sleep, you might be surprised to find out that there are several very specific benefits to working out in the morning. That’s what makes the Project HASIKO 28-Day Total Body Wellness Program so advantageous. Over the course of a month, it’ll help you to change your morning routine so you maintain a healthier lifestyle throughout the entire day.

All you’ll require is 60 minutes first thing in the morning to learn yoga, Pilates, and meditation techniques. It is these skills that can help you to relieve stress and find extra energy so you’ll develop a better, more positive relationship with your sense of self.

The Complete Fitness Trainer Certification Bundle: Beginner to Advanced

Do you already consider yourself a fitness aficionado and want to share your knowledge with people in your community? That’s great. But becoming a certified fitness trainer is easier said than done, normally requiring years of devoted study. If you don’t have that kind of time, then check out this affordable eLearning bundle instead.

The Complete Fitness Trainer Certification Bundle includes 11 courses that can turn virtually anyone into a skilled coach. Students will learn the latest fitness techniques, diet and nutrition essentials, and they’ll even be able to use the training to earn valuable certifications. If school isn’t an option, then this low-cost equivalent could be just what the doctor ordered.

