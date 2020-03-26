Start hacking at home with this $50 Raspberry Pi 4 kit

If you picked up the current Humble Bundle for teaching kids how to code and create hardware projects, you might be looking for a well priced Raspberry Pi. Right now, Best Buy is selling the Raspberry Pi 4 with 2GB of RAM and a CanaKit power supply for $50Remove non-product link. That’s $10 off the MSRP for this kit.

The Raspberry Pi 4 is an excellent mini-PC, and a wonderful tinkering board for DIY hardware hackers. It has enough horsepower to use two 4K displays simultaneously. This 2GB version will perform better compared to previous versions of the Raspberry Pi, though not as well as the Pi 4 4GB model. Still, you should see big improvements in performance for tasks such as Minecraft Pi Edition and streaming.

In addition to the Raspberry Pi 4, this kit comes with the CanaKit USB-C power supply purpose built for the Pi 4. It also includes three heatsinks to help with any heavy duty hardware projects, because yes, you can manually overlock this affordable mini-PC.

That’s not a bad starter pack at all, especially if you plan to use the Raspberry Pi 4 for some hardware hacking. If your plan is to use this as a regular PC, you might also want a Raspberry Pi 4 case. Either way, be sure to check out the aforementioned Humble Bundle if you’re looking for ideas on how to use it, along with our guide to 10 surprisingly practical Raspbery Pi projects anybody can do.

[Today's deal: Raspberry Pi 4 with power supply for $50 at Best Buy.]