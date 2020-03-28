Save up to 26% off on a foldable solar panel charger for your gear

Whether you’re an outdoors enthusiast or a budding prepper, having a foldable solar panel charger in your kit just makes sense. No electrical outlet, no problem. Your solar panel will use the sun to keep your devices humming. Rockpals is selling its range of foldable solar panel chargers—60W, 80W, or 100W—for up to 26%. The maximum discount combines Rockpals’ existing sales priceRemove non-product link plus the coupon code panel10.

Easy to pack up and carry, and offering a mix of DC and USB ports, Rockpals panels are a handy complement to a portable solar generator or as the primary outdoor charger for your myriad devices. Read about our own experience with Rockpals’ 100W solar panel charger in our review of Rockpal’s 300W portable power station.

Coupon code panel10 is valid through April 26.

[Today’s deal: Rockpals Foldable Solar Panel Charger for up to 26% offRemove non-product link.