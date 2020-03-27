The Full Nerd ep. 131: Nvidia DLSS 2.0, what Half-Life: Alyx means for VR, Intel Rocket Lake-S leak

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray dive into the latest gaming news with special guest (and PCWorld gaming guru) Hayden Dingman.

We kick things off with a discussion about Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0 technology, which finally looks poised to deliver on the lofty promises made when the GeForce RTX 20-series launched. Better image quality and faster speeds? Yes please. Next, we talk about Hayden’s Half-Life: Alyx review, and why it’s so hard to create a game that really, truly feels immersive. Finally, Gordon gives us the skinny on an alleged Intel Rocket Lake-S leak.

