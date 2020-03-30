Deal

Become bilingual on a budget with Rosetta Stone Unlimited for just $85

Amazon is selling a one year subscription to Rosetta Stone: Unlimited Languages for more than half off.

If you're wondering what to do with the hours of time you have at home these days, today's deal can help. Amazon is selling a one-year subscription to Rosetta Stone: Unlimited Languages for $85, more than half off well below its 180 MSRP and an all-time low.

Where prior versions of Rosetta Stone wre limited to a single language, the Unlimited version can help you learn 25 different languages, including Chinese, French, Spanish, Arabic, or Hebrew. Courses are free for a year and use a technique the company calls “dynamic immersion” helping students to learn through context. This approach includes a mix of reading, writing, speaking, and listening. Rosetta Stone online courses also have a speech recognition engine to help improve your pronunciation. 

You can access courses on your Mac or PC via the web, or use the Rosetta app on your smartphone or tablet, so you'll never be far from a lesson. Basically, Rosetta Stone Unlimited is a perfect way to put your time to good use, so go grab a copy before it jumps back to its regular price. 

[Today’s deal: Rosetta Stone: Unlimited Languages for $85 on Amazon]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
