Need an affordable laptop? This Ryzen-powered Asus VivoBook is just $309

If you’re wishing you had another computer around the house with everyone at home, Walmart has a deal for you. A 15.6-inch Asus VivoBook with a 1080p display is $309Remove non-product link right now at the big box retailer. At this writing, Walmart is quoting a delivery time of early April, though you may be able to pick it up sooner at a brick and mortar store.

This laptop is packing a dual-core, four-thread Ryzen 3 3200U processor with a base clock of 2.6GHz and a boost clock of 3.5GHz. For graphics, the APU is packing Vega 3 graphics. Most importantly, it’s a well-sized laptop with a full numeric keypad, along with a 1080p display. Many notebooks this cheap rock much lower-resolution 1366x768 displays.

The VivoBook also comes with 4GB of RAM and a piddly 128GB of onboard storage.

That storage size should be enough for creating documents or spreadsheets, managing email, and other basic day-to-day work for many students and office workers. If you feel you need more storage than that, a good option is to pair this laptop with an external drive. Check out our roundup of the best external drives for backup, storage, and portability.

This VivoBook comes with Windows 10 Home in S Mode, which is a stripped down version of Windows 10. It allows app installations only from the Windows Store. If you’d rather have the full desktop experience, there is a one-way free upgrade allowing you to switch to Windows 10 proper. Microsoft’s help pages have the full details on how to do it.

[Today’s deal: 15.6-inch Asus VivoBook with Windows 10 S for $309 at Walmart.Remove non-product link]