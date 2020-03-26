Bring the theater home with this Logitech 5.1 speaker system for $99

You might not be able to go out to see a movie right now, but you can still bring the theater experience to your home. That starts with great sound and today's deal can help: Amazon is selling the Logitech Z606 5.1 surround sound system for $99Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $130 and the best price we've ever seen.

Even before this discount, we liked that this speaker system "has put immersive audio within grasp of modest budgets," and today's discount makes it even more affordable. You'll get six total speakers—left, right and center channels, two rear satellites with 20-foot-long cables for more placement options, and a subwoofer—that deliver 160 watts of sound. It also allows you to easily stream from other devices using Bluetooth and is simple to set up.

While we explained in our review that this system pales in comparison to higher-priced options, we concluded that it's "an affordable entry-level system for users who want to see what surround sound is all about." So if your TV speakers aren't cutting it now that a bunch of new movies are getting early VOD releases, a full surround-sound setup for less than $100 is the perfect time to turn your home into a theater.

[Today's deal: Logitech Z606 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System for $99 at AmazonRemove non-product link]

