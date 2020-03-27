Protect up to five PCs at home with 50% off Norton 360 Deluxe today

If everyone's home and performing vital work or school tasks on their laptop, you need to keep those PCs safe. Amazon is selling Norton 360 Deluxe for five devices for a year for $25, half-off its usual $50 rate and matching the lowest price we've ever seen.

Norton 360 is Symantec’s “total package” approach to security. In addition to the usual antivirus protection, 360 includes 50GB of cloud storage, VPN access with 28 different country locations, and Dark Web monitoring from LifeLock–Symantec owns LifeLock. Norton Antivirus is our favorite security suite right now. It offers solid scanning protection, a good firewall, parental controls, PC tune up features, and online web protection. Overall, Norton performs very well and the interface is very simple to understand. Norton works on Windows 8.1 and up, and macOS 10.11 and up.

The one thing to be aware of is that Norton requires you to sign-up for automatic renewal as part of getting this deal, so.you'll need to mark your calendars if you don't want to sign up for a second year. It’s also technically for new users, so existing users might need to open a new account to take advantage of it.

[Today’s deal: Norton 360 Deluxe for $25 on Amazon]