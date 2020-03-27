The Best VPN and Online Security in March 2020

Best VPN and Online Security in March 2020
In modern times, tough online security is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. Globally, there is an increase in online purchases, but unfortunately, this leads to an increase in hacking and cyber-criminal activities. These cybercriminals use technology to attack digital systems with the goal of stealing personal information and getting sensitive company information for their gain and profit.
With the increase in online purchasing and banking, there is a demand for online security that will protect your information and money. Additionally, with the rise in the number of people working from home on their laptops, there is also a strong demand for adequate security and VPN online solutions. Norton and LifeLock are two of the market leaders in online security and they both provide high-quality products to protect your online presence and privacy.
Types of online security offered by Norton
Norton 360 Premium
This offers many layers of protection for up to 10 devices to make sure that the whole family is secure. Norton 360 Premium includes Real-Time Threat Protection, Secure VPN, Parental Control, Password Manager, 75GB PC Cloud Backup, and SafeCam for PC. This protection is offered on PCs, Macs, tablets, and smartphones.
Norton 360 Deluxe
Enjoy privacy and multiple layers of protection for the whole family with up to five devices. Receive Real-Time Threat Protection, Secure VPN, Parental Control, Password Manager, 50GB PC Cloud Backup, and SafeCam for PC. Follow this link to use a Norton coupon code to get$40 off Norton 360 Deluxe.
Norton 360 Standard
Receive layers of protection and online privacy for one device with Norton 360 Standard. Get Real-Time Threat Protection, Secure VPN, Smart Firewall, Password Manager, 10GB PC Cloud Backup, and SafeCam for PC. Norton 360 Standard can be used for Macs, PCs, smartphones, and tablets.
Norton AntiVirus Plus
Enjoy strong protection for your PC/Mac device, as well as the information stored on it with Norton AntiVirus Plus. This protection includes Real-Time Threat Protection, Password Manager, Smart Firewall, and 2GB PC Cloud Backup.
Norton Secure VPN
Benefit from bank-grade encryption, browse the web anonymously, access any content while traveling, and block tracking for ads with Norton Secure VPN. Help protect private information, including card details, bank details, and passwords while using public Wi-Fi. Get up to50% off Norton Secure VPN for your first year with this coupon from PCWorld.
Types of online solutions offered by LifeLock in collaboration with Norton
Norton 360 with LifeLock Select
- Security for up to 5 devices
- VPN for up to 5 devices
- Credit monitoring
- Identity and social security number alerts
- $25,000 reimbursement for stolen funds
Use this coupon from PCWorld to enjoy up to25% off your first year of Norton 360 with LifeLock Select.
Norton 360 with LifeLock Advantage
- Identity and social security number alerts
- Credit monitoring
- Security for up to 10 devices
- VPN for up to 10 devices
- Credit card and bank account activity alerts
- Receive alerts on crimes committed in your name
- Get up to $100,000 reimbursement for stolen funds
Get up to25% off the first year of Norton 360 with LifeLock Advantage
Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus
- Identity and social security number alerts
- Credit monitoring with three bureaus
- Security for unlimited devices
- VPN for unlimited amount of personal devices
- Credit card and bank account activity alerts
- Alerts on crimes committed in your name
- Annual credit reports + scores
- Investment account + 401(k) activity alerts
Cyberthreats have evolved over time, so it is extremely important that your cyber security does too. Rest assured that with solutions from Norton and LifeLock, your personal devices can remain safe. Bank online and carry on with online purchases without having to stress. Access all of your favorite websites online with VPN, regardless of where in the world you may be.
To get the best prices on high-quality protection, visit PCWorld to find the latest Norton coupons for your online security and LifeLock promo codes to further protect your identity.