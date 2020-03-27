The Best VPN and Online Security in March 2020

Best VPN and Online Security in March 2020

In modern times, tough online security is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. Globally, there is an increase in online purchases, but unfortunately, this leads to an increase in hacking and cyber-criminal activities. These cybercriminals use technology to attack digital systems with the goal of stealing personal information and getting sensitive company information for their gain and profit.

With the increase in online purchasing and banking, there is a demand for online security that will protect your information and money. Additionally, with the rise in the number of people working from home on their laptops, there is also a strong demand for adequate security and VPN online solutions. Norton and LifeLock are two of the market leaders in online security and they both provide high-quality products to protect your online presence and privacy.

Types of online security offered by Norton

Norton 360 Premium

This offers many layers of protection for up to 10 devices to make sure that the whole family is secure. Norton 360 Premium includes Real-Time Threat Protection, Secure VPN, Parental Control, Password Manager, 75GB PC Cloud Backup, and SafeCam for PC. This protection is offered on PCs, Macs, tablets, and smartphones.

Norton 360 Deluxe

Enjoy privacy and multiple layers of protection for the whole family with up to five devices. Receive Real-Time Threat Protection, Secure VPN, Parental Control, Password Manager, 50GB PC Cloud Backup, and SafeCam for PC.

Norton 360 Standard

Receive layers of protection and online privacy for one device with Norton 360 Standard. Get Real-Time Threat Protection, Secure VPN, Smart Firewall, Password Manager, 10GB PC Cloud Backup, and SafeCam for PC. Norton 360 Standard can be used for Macs, PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

Norton AntiVirus Plus

Enjoy strong protection for your PC/Mac device, as well as the information stored on it with Norton AntiVirus Plus. This protection includes Real-Time Threat Protection, Password Manager, Smart Firewall, and 2GB PC Cloud Backup.

Norton Secure VPN

Benefit from bank-grade encryption, browse the web anonymously, access any content while traveling, and block tracking for ads with Norton Secure VPN. Help protect private information, including card details, bank details, and passwords while using public Wi-Fi.

Types of online solutions offered by LifeLock in collaboration with Norton

Norton 360 with LifeLock Select

Security for up to 5 devices

VPN for up to 5 devices

Credit monitoring

Identity and social security number alerts

$25,000 reimbursement for stolen funds

Norton 360 with LifeLock Select

Norton 360 with LifeLock Advantage

Identity and social security number alerts

Credit monitoring

Security for up to 10 devices

VPN for up to 10 devices

Credit card and bank account activity alerts

Receive alerts on crimes committed in your name

Get up to $100,000 reimbursement for stolen funds

Norton 360 with LifeLock Advantage

Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus

Identity and social security number alerts

Credit monitoring with three bureaus

Security for unlimited devices

VPN for unlimited amount of personal devices

Credit card and bank account activity alerts

Alerts on crimes committed in your name

Annual credit reports + scores

Investment account + 401(k) activity alerts

Cyberthreats have evolved over time, so it is extremely important that your cyber security does too. Rest assured that with solutions from Norton and LifeLock, your personal devices can remain safe. Bank online and carry on with online purchases without having to stress. Access all of your favorite websites online with VPN, regardless of where in the world you may be.

To get the best prices on high-quality protection, visit PCWorld to find the latest Norton coupons for your online security and LifeLock promo codes to further protect your identity.