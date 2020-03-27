Dyson's Top 4 Bestsellers - March 2020 | PCWorld

Vacuum cleaners, hair care & styling, lighting, purifying fans, and heaters - Dyson offers it all. Every Dyson product is top-notch and doesn't disappoint. Before heading out to browse vacuum cleaners or purifying fans, learn more about Dyson's range of products. We've selected four best-selling Dyson products this month, falling into three different categories. Check out our brief reviews below and find the latest promo codes and discounts on our PCWorld Coupons page.

Dyson Pure Cool Me- the personal purifying fan | $279.99

This purifying fan is perfect for every home. You can control the dome's position so that the flow is aimed higher or lower, based on your preferences. The Dyson Pure Cool Me has a 70 degree oscillation range, an adjustable sleep timer, and an LCD screen which displays the filter life, mode, and airflow speed. Set the sleep timer to ensure a carefree night. Everything is accessible at your fingertips! It blocks pollutants and allergens, and assures perfectly balanced air. Your fan comes with a remote control so that you can easily adjust airflow and speed. Order Dyson Pure Cool Me online with our verified PCWorld Coupons and save $70 at checkout. There are five different color options you can choose from:

Black/Nickel

Gunmetal/Copper

Gunmetal/Fuchsia

White/Silver

White/Fuchsia

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 vacuum | $349.99

Dyson is known for their efficient and stylish vacuum cleaners, and the Ball Multi Floor 2 is no different. There is no surface this vacuum cleaner can't handle - it is easy to maneuver around thanks to the ball structure of this model. There are two additional extensions - the combination tool and stair tool - that enable removing dirt and stains from carpets and stairs.

Ball Multi Floor 2 comes with a filter, which will last a lifetime and is easy to clean under water. The dirt container can be cleaned just as easily - all it takes is a single click to take it out! Another advantage, besides the appealing design, is its weight - this vacuum only weighs 15.6lb. Dyson often runs sales and discounts throughout the year on a variety of products. Right now, you can save $50 off on the Ball Multi Floor 2 vacuum cleaner with Dyson coupons. On top of that, once you auto-register at Dyson, you will receive up to $100 worth of tools.

Dyson Lightcycle desk - the ideal lamp | $499.99

When you hear the name “Dyson,” most probably think of the popular Dyson vacuum cleaners. There are, however, other products Dyson specializes in such as desk lamps. The Dyson Lightcycle lamp is an innovative lamp which provides light that is similar to natural daylight. This way, your eyes are protected from the unnecessary eye strain. This intelligent lamp adjusts the light based on the time of day and modifies it according to the natural light you might already be receiving. Use the Dyson Link App on your smartphone to regulate the light based on your activities and your sleeping schedule.

The Lightcycle desk lamp comes in three different colors to suit any interior. Choose the White/Silver, Black/Brass, or classic Black. It's an ideal source of light, whether standing on your nightstand, work desk, or next to the couch. Save $100 with the ongoing Dyson promo code and pay only $499.99 at checkout.

Dyson V11 Outsize Origin | $729.99

The Dyson V11 vacuum cleaner is a cordless vacuum cleaner and among the most favored Dyson models. Once charged, the battery goes for up to 60min run time. Your Dyson V11 Outsize Origin comes with eight additional components, including the docking station, mini soft dusting tool, stubborn dirt tool, and the High Torque XL cleaner head.

The V11 Outsize Origin can be purchased for $729.99 online. Combine it with the Dyson Cool Pure Me fan and get the latter for only $199! Save with PCWorld coupons and receive free tools with your purchase. Your cordless vacuum cleaner can also easily be converted into a handheld. It is lightweight, making it ideal for smaller and narrower surfaces. The wall-mounted docking station is another advantage, allowing you to simply drop your Dyson V11 onto the docking station and voila!

To conclude, Dyson has numerous bestsellers, more than we could list in one article, which often make headlines. Their products are not only of top quality but also come with two valued extras:

Free 2-day shipping

30-90 day money back guarantee*

Try out any Dyson product and if you happen to not like it, or if it doesn't meet your expectations, just return it within 30 days. Your purchase will be fully refunded.

*varies by product



Dyson owners can also register their products online and this way they'll automatically be reminded of maintenance product health checks, which are free of charge. If you need to replace a specific part, you will find it through Dyson's official website.