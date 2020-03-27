Get 15 software development books for $15 with O'Reilly's Humble Bundle

Humble is on a roll with with excellent, affordable bundles that teach you technology skills while you're stuck at home. We've already covered more entry-level Humble bundles devoted to introducing coding to kids and giving you what you need to land an IT job. But if you’re already a developer with a base understanding of a few languages, check out the Humble Book Bundle: Software Development by O’Reilly.

Like all Humble bundles, this one contains several payment tiers, with new books unlocking at each level. The bundle is set to expire on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Starting at the $1 tier, the bundle offers Technology Strategy Patterns, Apprenticeship Patterns, 97 Things Every Programmer Should Know, The Art of Readable Code, and Algorithms in a Nutshell.

Paying $8 adds Test-Driven Development with Python 2nd Edition, Introduction to Machine Learning with Python, Becoming a Better Programmer, Regular Expressions Cookbook 2nd Edition, and Head First Agile.

Finally, the $15 tier takes it up a few notches with Learning CoreDNS, Programming Quantum Computing, Real-World Software Development, and Head First Design Patterns. It also has Cloud Native, which covers how to create a modern cloud application.

That’s a fairly solid collection of books for those who already know how to code.

Humble Bundle allows you to pay the minimum of $15 to get all the books, but you can also pay what you want as a portion of the proceeds go to charity. By default, this bundle supports Code for America, but you can choose a different charity if you like.

[Today’s deal: Humble Book Bundle: Software Development by O’Reilly.]