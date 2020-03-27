Stop fumbling for ports with 15% off the Twelve South StayGo USB-C hub

If you're a new work-from-homer who is missing their office setup, a USB-C hub can expand your computer's capabilities and make it much easier to connect extra screens, storage, and displays. And today, we've got a deal on a great one: Amazon is selling the Twelve South StayGo USB-C hub from Amazon for $85Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $100 and matching an all-time low for the retailer.

This hub comes with a whole bunch of port options built-in: a 4K HDMI port, two USB A 3.0 ports, a dual functionality USB-A port, gigabit ethernet port, an SD port, a micro SD port, and a USB-C port. It also comes with a one-meter cable and a 4.75-inch travel cable, so you have options to avoid cable clutter at your desk.

And after you buy this hub, be sure to check out our guide to creating the perfect at-home workstation as you continue to refine your new space.

