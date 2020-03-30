These 'factory renewed' Bose noise-cancelling headphones have dropped to $200

Stuck working at home and need some peace and quiet? Try some noise-cancelling headphones. And buying an inexpensive pair today is a good investment in the future, because airplane travel will eventually return. Right now on eBay, you can snag a factory-renewed pair of the Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II for only $200Remove non-product link—a huge drop from their $350 all-new selling price.

These headphones have Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built right in; promise up to 20 hours of battery life; feature that trademark Bose sound; and of course feature noise-cancellation to tune out annoying sounds. A Bose companion app helps you fine-tune your settings. We haven’t reviewed this pair, but we gave a solid 4 stars to the previous version, the QuietComfort 35.

Wondering about what “factory renewed” really means? eBay explains:

Factory Renewed products have previously been purchased from one of our dealers or from our Direct Sales division. They have then been returned to us under our satisfaction guarantee. Usually Factory Renewed products don’t look any different than new products. A product may have a slight cosmetic blemish, but there is no audible performance imperfection. Once they have been fully tested, inspected, and re-manufactured as necessary, they are issued at a discount with a fully certified new warranty and new satisfaction guarantee. Most products have previously been on sale at higher prices in electronic retailers or through our direct marketing channel.

