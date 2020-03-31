Learn how to make music with Ableton Live for just $29

When it comes to music production software, few titles are as celebrated as Ableton Live. Ableton is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that lets you record, edit, and playback tracks. In fact, Ableton has grown so popular, that it has even been used by leading artists like Skrillex, Flume, and Diplo.

Though it can help virtually anyone turn out professional quality work, it does come with a bit of a learning curve. Don't let this scare you away, though. If you have a song you want to share with the world, you can use Ableton Live to bring it to life—you just might need a little help from the pros.

Featuring nearly 30 hours of beginner-friendly training, the Ableton Music Production Mastery Bundle is your ticket to cranking out tunes with this powerhouse DAW (sold separately), and the collection is on sale for only $29.

This package is equipped with seven courses that are suitable for students of all skill levels. That means that you don’t necessarily have to possess any prior experience in music production in order to succeed. And, if you do happen to have some experience, then so much the better. Either way, you’ll learn the basics of the software, how to use it to record and edit, plus discover how to add effects and use it like a professional DJ.

What sets this particular bundle apart is that it puts the power of learning back into the hands of the student. That means you can go through the courses at your leisure and on a schedule that suits your needs. And, since there are no actual classes to attend, there is no overhead, so it’s way more affordable than other learning opportunities. Essentially, it’s about as risk-free as it gets.

Want to get started? You can pick up the Ableton Music Production Mastery Bundle right now for only $29.

Ableton Music Production Mastery Bundle - $29



See Deal

Prices are subject to change. Software not included.