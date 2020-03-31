Train to become a pro writer for just $30

The world needs writers. They’re responsible for conveying our most important messages and mobilizing society to take action, which is required now more than ever. Consider yourself a wordsmith? Then prepare to use that skill in a more professional capacity with The Ultimate Creative Writing Course Bundle, discounted right now to only $29.99.

The term ‘creative writer’ often makes people think about poets and short story authors, but the truth is creative writers expand far beyond these niches thanks to the growth of the web and social media. And, the best part is that you don’t even need a college degree to work in this field. Anyone who has raw determination can find a job and become successful with just a bit of polishing.

If you love writing and want to consider a career in this field, then The Ultimate Creative Writing Course Bundle might be right up your alley. It’s a package of ten web-based courses, normally valued at $1,650, that introduces students to the skills and expectations of writing professionals today. And they’ll learn how to adapt their abilities to suit different audiences too, so they can work as professional journalists, bloggers, or even authors of fictional content.

What's more, each of the courses in the collection is Continuing Professional Development (CPD)-certified, so you can trust you're receiving quality instruction. Plus, you'll even net a number of certified CPD hours with the completion of each course, taking your professional development to the next level.

Stuck at home right now with nothing to do? Then this program is ideal. That’s because the courses and their content are delivered entirely online. There are no actual classes to attend, so there’s no need to leave the comfort of your living room. Just log in at any time you please and go through the courses in any order you wish.

This may be the most flexible and convenient way to get a professional quality education that could provide real benefits. And, even better, since The Ultimate Creative Writing Course Bundle can be had for just $29.99, it fits practically any budget too.

The Ultimate Creative Writing Course Bundle - $29.99



