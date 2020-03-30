Get three YubiKeys for the price of 2 in Yubico's World Backup Day sale

March 31st is World Backup Day, and to mark the occasion, Yubico is running a sale that's all about protecting your data: When you buy any two YubiKey 5 devices before midnight on Match 31, Yubico will throw in a free YubiKey 5 NFCRemove non-product link valued at $45. And you'll get free shipping to boot. To take advantage of the deal, you'll need to add the two keys you’re paying for plus the YubiKey 5 NFC to your cart. The discount will be applied automatically.

YubiKeys are physical devices that fit into a USB or Lightning port. They can be used for basic FIDO-based authentication, which is baked into Windows 10 and Safari on macOS. For online services, a YubiKey can generate authenticator codes with the Yubico Authenticator apps for desktop, Android, and iOS. These keys are one of our favorite 2FA methods and a great solution for making your authenticator codes portable when you switch phones.

In addition to the YubiKey 5 NFC, there’s a nano version that has a low profile designed to stay in your PC's USB-C port at all times. There’s also the 5Ci that works with USB-C and lightning ports, and YubiKey 5C for USB-C. And the NFC one that you'll get for free is perfect for your iPhone or Android phone.

