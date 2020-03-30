8 Top Coursera Courses in 2020

Take free online courses while you stay at home. Coursera offers many courses on different subjects that can be audited at no cost. Build your skill set with online courses that give you the flexibility to learn at your own pace. You can choose any Specialization or Professional Certificate that you can start for free with a 7-day trial period. When you decide to take the full course, your payment will give you access to quizzes and projects, and receive a certificate after you complete the course. Share your certificates on your next job applications or on professional network platforms like LinkedIn. With this in mind, we want to share our top online course picks with you while you’re at home:

1. Google IT Support Professional Certificate

Developed by Google, this 5-course certificate program was constructed to prepare anyone, even beginners, for an entry-level job in IT support within six months or less. This certificate program is part of Grow with Google, which is a Google initiative that is geared towards helping create economic opportunities for Americans. With this Google IT Support Professional Certificate course, you will gain new skills or improve skills that you already have for a job in IT, whether or not your future job will require you to work in person or remotely. Through video lectures, quizzes, and hands-on labs, you will be equipped with knowledge to help you succeed in a small business or at a global company like Google.

In addition, this certificate program will introduce you to troubleshooting, customer service, and networking. You will also learn about operating systems, system administration, and security. On top of that, you will hear from people who work at Google. They will share their own unique backgrounds and how their foundation helped them get started in IT.

If you dedicate at least five hours per week on this online course, you can complete the program in less than six months. You can also earn a CompTIA and Google dual credential by completing and passing both the Google certificate and the CompTIA A+ certification exams. Another benefit to this Coursera program is that when you complete it, you can earn up to 12 college credits or 4 associate degree-level courses.

Sign up for your Free 7-Day Trial - Google IT Support Professional Certificate at Coursera through PCWorld.

2. The Science of Well-Being offered by Yale

In this Coursera Science of Well-Being course, you will go through a series of challenges. These challenges are designed to help build more productive habits and essentially increase your happiness. You will also explore many misconceptions about happiness.

With the help of this free course, you will get to know how the mind works and what makes us think the way we do. You will also learn about different research and scientific studies that may help improve your mental and emotional well-being. After completing this course, you will be prepared to implement better habits and incorporate a specific wellness activity into your everyday life.

This is actually Yale's most popular online course through Coursera and among Yale students on campus. Now is your chance to try the Yale happiness course free online and in your own schedule.

3. Python for Everybody Specialization offered by University of Michigan

Currently, Python is one of the most popular programming languages around. The Python for Everybody Specialization introduces fundamental programming concepts to anyone looking to improve their data analytics skills. This online course will go through networked application program interfaces, data structures, and databases. You will learn ways to help improve how you use and apply the Python programming language and learn the basics of the Structured Query Language (SQL), as well as database design. Upon completion of this online course, you will have a better understanding of Json, Xml, Python Programming, and Database (DBMS). These are skills that you can showcase in your résumé and/or professional network platform.

In this specialization’s Capstone Project, you will be challenged to use the concepts and technologies taught throughout your learning journey. You will create and design your very own applications on data retrieval, processing, and visualization, as your culminating challenge to showcase what you have learned.

Sign up for Python for Everybody Specialization at Coursera through PCWorld today.

Tip: If you are interested in Python, here are our picks for online courses that also focus on the Python coding language.

4. IBM Data Science Professional Certificate

Data Science has been deemed as one of the most sought-over skills in recent years. Luckily, you can earn a professional certificate from IBM through Coursera. This online course is designed for anyone who may be interested in developing skills and gaining experience to pursue a career in Data Science or Machine Learning.

The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate program is made up of 9 courses. These courses will challenge you, and you will hone your skills to prepare yourself for your next job as a Data Practitioner. This course will cover a multitude of data science topics, which include open source tools and libraries, methodologies, SQL, Python, data visualization, databases, data analysis, and machine learning. On top of that, you will gain hands-on experience in the IBM Cloud, in which you will use real data science tools and real-world data sets.

With this online certificate program, you will build your skills using applied learning. The courses are designed so that individuals with no experience can start from the beginning and build up to more complex topics. When you complete these 9 courses, you would have finished multiple hands-on assignments and generated a portfolio of data science projects. These challenging experiences and workload will help provide you with a solid foundation and the confidence you need to start your career in Data Science.

Along with earning a Professional Certificate from Coursera, you will also earn a digital badge from IBM. This badge will showcase that you are proficient in Data Science and you can add it to your professional profile. Sign up for your Coursera Free Trial: IBM Data Science Professional Certificate through PCWorld.

5. Machine Learning offered by Stanford

This course is taught by one of the founders of Coursera, Andrew Ng. He is famous for his work in Machine Learning and has taught more than 3.1 million individuals through Coursera.

What is machine learning? It is the science of getting computers to act without being programmed. Essentially, the machines are learning to act on their own. The study of machine learning has led us to the development of self-driving cars and achieving milestones in practical speech recognition. Machine Learning is also at the forefront of effective web search and has even helped scientists better understand the human genome.

This online course emphasizes the importance of understanding the theoretical groundwork of machine learning and artificial intelligence coupled with learning about the practical applications of that knowledge. You will be able to practice and apply the techniques you learn in class to new problems and scenarios. You will also learn about some of Silicon Valley's best practices in innovation.

Although this course is challenging, you will gain so much out of it. You will get to explore many different case studies to help improve your problem-solving skills. You will become well-versed in applying learning algorithms for machines and build smart robots with better perception and control. This course takes about 56 hours to complete. Within that time, you will gain a better comprehension of text understanding. This course will also cover the topics of medical informatics, computer vision, database mining, audio, and other areas. Best of all, you can learn at your own pace.

If you are not convinced yet, other topics that this online course covers are supervised learning, unsupervised learning, and best practices in machine learning. To help you succeed in supervised learning, you will attain knowledge in parametric algorithms, non-parametric algorithms, neural networks, kernels, and support vector machines. Additionally, you will be trained in dimensionality reduction, deep learning, clustering, and recommender systems so that you can master unsupervised learning in machine learning. On top of that, you will learn about innovation processes in both machine learning and artificial intelligence and have a better grasp of the bias/variance theory by the end of the course.

Enjoy free enrollment in Machine Learning at Coursera. What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

6. AI For Everyone

This course is designed for everyone, including people with non-technical backgrounds but are just interested in learning more about artificial intelligence. Instead of being tech-focused, this course investigates business strategies and concepts behind AI.

When you sign up for this Coursera online course, you will have the opportunity to learn about the meaning behind common AI terminologies. You will uncover what data science, neural networks, deep learning, and machine learning are. Furthermore, you will take part in machine learning building and other data science projects.

AI For Everyone is a great course to take if you want to be able to discern what AI can and cannot do. With the skills you gain from this class, you will be able to figure out how to apply AI to problems in your own company and build a robust AI strategy for your organization. In conjunction with strategy, you will explore ethical and societal discussions surrounding AI.

Sign up for this class today. It is free to join AI For Everyone at Coursera through PCWorld.

7. Deep Learning Specialization

Today, deep learning is one of the most popular topics in tech. This specialization course offered through Coursera will help you master deep learning, find ways to apply to it, and break into your AI career. This Deep Learning Specialization consists of 5 courses.

With these 5 courses, you will learn the foundations of deep learning and fine tune your skills to be able to build neural networks. You will take part in team projects and learn how to lead successful machine learning projects. In addition, you can gain a better understanding of Convolutional networks, RNNs, and LSTM. This course will also familiarize you with Xavier/He initialization, Adam, BatchNorm, Dropout, and more.

In order to build your strong foundation on deep learning, you will explore different case studies. These cases will cover topics from different avenues, including topics in natural language processing, healthcare, autonomous driving, music generation, and sign language reading. You will delve into how theory can be applied to different industries. Through these courses, you will have the opportunity to practice all of your ideas in Python and in TensorFlow.

Are you ready to start your journey in deep learning? This Specialization takes about 2 months to complete. Sign up for a 7-Day Trial in Deep Learning Specialization at Coursera through PCWorld Coupons.

8. Learning How To Learn by UCSD & McMaster University

If you feel that you need to improve your productivity, then this course is for you. This course will equip you with different learning techniques that have been tested and used by experts from different industries. With the help of this class, you will better understand how the brain works. For instance, you will learn about how the brain uses two different learning modes and how the human brain likes to put information into chunks.

This online course will open you up to new insights about your mind. You will debunk some of the illusions of learning. You will also explore different memory techniques and learn about some of the best practices that are backed by research to be effective in helping you master tough subjects. If you are guilty of putting off or delaying tasks that you need to do, this class will also cover ways how you can better deal with procrastination. If you are a student, you will discover counter-intuitive test-taking tips and gain new awareness that will aid you on better time-management when it comes to your homework and problem sets.

Essentially, this online course can help you change the way you think and thus change your everyday life. The practical techniques you learn in this class can be applied in all facets of your life. We recommend taking this class with another course, Mindshift, which is more career oriented. Since this course is in high demand, aside from English, this online course is also offered in Portuguese, Spanish, Chinese, and French.

Interested? Now is the best time to enroll for free. Sign up for Learning How to Learn at Coursera through PCWOrld Coupons.

Learn for free with Coursera while at home

If you are stuck at home and want to stay productive, then you can check out these great online courses from Coursera that are mentioned above. Coursera is one of the best sites for online certification courses. If you are worried about the cost of courses, then worry not because many classes are offered for free. They also offer free trial periods on Specialization programs, including programs that will help you jumpstart your career in Data Science or IT. Coursera courses are run by experienced professors and professionals from top institutions. You will find Yale offering free online courses through Coursera throughout the year, including The Science of Well-Being. Check out additional Coursera offers here and find the best free online courses for you.