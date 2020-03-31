Deal

Roccat's ultra-customizable Kone Aimo Remastered gaming mouse is $38 and shipping fast

Amazon is selling the Roccat Aimo Remastered gaming mouse for just $38.50.

Amazon's offering a mouth-watering deal on a high DPI gaming mouse today. The Roccat Kone Aimo Remastered gaming mouse is just $38.50 after clicking the coupon underneath the pricetag. The mouse is shipped and sold from Amazon and appears to be shipping within regular timeframes.

The Rocckat Kone AIMO features an ultra-responsive 16,000 DPI sensor that can be customized as 100 DPI. It has RGB lighting, and 10 programmable buttons. On top of all that, it’s rocking a logo that just screams Thundercats, so what’s not to like?

We haven’t reviewed this mouse, but we generally like Roccat gear and customer reviews on Amazon give this mouse 4.5 out of 5 stars. It’s not hard to see why. That RGB lighting, for example, features five independently configurable lighting zones. The sensor's adjustable in 1 DPI increments, and it has a nice shape to it for comfort.

If you haven’t started using a high DPI mouse yet because of the cost, this is the mouse to look at. At today’s price it’s less than half the price of a high-quality office mouse such as the MX Master 2S, but gaming mice are built for extended use periods, too.

[Today’s deal: Roccat Kone Aimo Remastered is $38.50 on Amazon.]

