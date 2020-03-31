Deal

Pick from a pair of 5TB WD external drives for a crazy low $100 today

Tons of storage for a tiny price.

If you've been looking for a way to properly celebrate World Backup Day, your search has ended: B&H Photo Video is selling a pair of 5 TB Western Digital external hard drives for $100 each, a fantastic price no matter which one you choose.

First up we have the 5TB WD My Passport for Mac in a midnight blue color. The drive is priced at $160 on the page, but an automatic $60 coupon brings it down to a new all-time low of $100. The My Passport features 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and USB 3.0. It’s a portable drive so it draws power from the USB port. You can also use the optional WD Discovery software with it for connecting to cloud storage services, as well as some other WD utilities. 

Next up, we have the 5TB WD Elements portable in standard black. It officially costs $130, but a $30 coupon will be applied in cart, bringing it within pennies of its 2020 low. Similar to the other drive it draws power from the USB port, and it uses USB 3.0. and can be formatted for use with Windows and macOS. 

So if you've been scrounging for space while you've been working from home, today's the day to add some extra terabytes to your setup. Your PC will thank you.

[Today’s deals: WD 5TB My Passport and WD 5TB Elements Portable for $100 each at B&H]

