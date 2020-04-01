Shield 3 devices with McAfee Total Protection for just $17, today only

Protecting your PC or Mac is an important issue, but that doesn’t mean you need to pay through the nose for it. Amazon is selling McAfee Total Protection for three devices for a year for $17. Officially, this pricing is for today only, though based on the price history this package tends not to be priced much higher. Still, $17 for a year of top notch security protection across three devices is a good deal. It’s a download code, so you don’t need to suffer through long ship times to start safeguarding your computer.

We last reviewed McAfee Total Protection two years ago and really liked it. The interface is easy enough to understand, the software doesn’t impact your PC’s performance much while it runs in the background, and Total Protection has a good range of extra features–especially at today’s price.

In addition to the regular antivirus protection, Total Protection comes with free VPN support, a password manager, encrypted storage, a secure file shredder, and browsing protection.

Those are all solid features and pretty standard on the higher tier antivirus suites. The one thing to note is that to use the VPN you must be signed up for McAfee’s auto-renewal feature. If you only want to use McAfee for the single year of the deal subscription, be sure to mark the renewal date on your calendar.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on McAfee Total Protection for 3 devices for $17 on Amazon.]