This 32-inch 4K Philips monitor looks mighty appealing at $350

It seems we’re all looking to expand our work-from-home set-ups with a second monitor. We’re searching for monitor discounts to share with readers, but it appears very little is on sale, or monitors are simply sold out. But then there’s this bodacious 32-inch, 4K Philips monitor for $350 on AmazonRemove non-product link. It’s dipped as low as $320 as early as January, so it’s not technically a deal. But wow it looks sweet, and if you have the money, now may be a good time to snag one—which is what I’m going to do as soon as I publish this story.

The Philips 328E1CA is a 32-inch curved display boasting a 4K (3840x2160) resolution. Display inputs include one DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0. There are also built-in speakers. Display tech? It uses VA, which stands for Vertical Alignment. In grossly simplified terms, VA is sort of a compromise between TN and IPS technologies. You’ll see better color reproduction, brightness and viewing angles than TN, but please note that response times will not be good. This means you may see bluring issues in fast-moving games. On the upside for designers, this monitor promises up to 120% sRGB and 97.8% NTSC color gamut.

These are unsual times. Ever since we started publishing deals, we’ve focused on actual price drops. But these days, availability has become a premium. Hopefully, this display meets your budget and needs. And if you need help in outfitting your home office, please read our guide to setting up a second display.

[ Today’s deal: 32-inch, 4K Philips monitor for $350 on AmazonRemove non-product link. ]