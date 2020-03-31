The Full Nerd ep. 132: AMD's Ryzen 4000 mobile arrives, and it's amazing

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee and Adam Patrick Murray dive into AMD’s game-changing Ryzen 4000 CPU for laptops.

AMD has never beaten Intel in laptops—until now. The crew gets into just how fast, and how awesome the Ryzen 9 4900HS inside of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 132 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!