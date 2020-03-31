Deal

Snag a 2nd display for only $114: This 21.5" Dell monitor is on sale

Today on Dell.com you can get the Dell E2220H for just $114, down from a list price of $150. It's a 21.5-inch display with a native 1920x1080 Full HD resolution.

Now that social distancing guidelines have been extended by a month or longer in many states, you may be realizing your single screen isn’t going to cut it for all the working from home you have ahead. Lots of monitors are sold out or are selling at sky-high prices right now, but today you can get a Dell E2220H model directly from Dell for $114, down from a list price of $150 and with free shipping included.

This 21.5-inch monitor features full HD resolution (1920x1080), with an LED-backlit LCD. It’s rather barebones with only VGA and DisplayPort inputs (so make sure you have adapters if necessary), and employs TN display tech, which doesn’t boast the color vibrancy and viewing angles of the superior IPS display tech. Nonetheless, this is a very inexpensive monitor and will be perfectly fine for basic job requirements. It also comes with three years of Advanced Exchange service in case you run into any issues.

For help setting up multiple screens, check out our guide to doubling your screen real estate.

[ Today’s deal: Dell E2220H model directly from Dell for $114. ]

