The Full Nerd ep. 133: Intel's Comet Lake H and Nvidia's RTX Super GPUs blitz gaming laptops

Shock and awe

5.3GHz Comet Lake-H, RTX Super cards in laptops, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 133
Today's show dives deep into the new Intel Comet Lake-H news, Nvidia's RTX Super laptop parts, and of course your questions!

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad ChacosAdam Patrick Murray and special guest Mark Hachman talk about the next-gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs revealed for gaming laptops at the exact same time on the exact same day. What a coincidence!

Mark kicks things off with a deep-dive into Intel’s new “Comet Lake H” 10th-gen Core processors, which blow well past the 5GHz speed barrier. Whoa. How does Intel’s latest compare against the ultra-impressive AMD Ryzen 4000 notebook CPUs that also launched this very week? The gang digs in.

Nvidia also announced a new breed of GeForce GPUs for laptops. Not only are there new, more powerful RTX Super graphics for notebooks, the rest of the lineup is getting a price drop, with RTX 2060 gaming laptops landing under $1,000 to hit the pricing sweet spot for mobile gaming. But the biggest introduction might be advancements made to Nvidia’s underlying Max-Q energy-saving technology, which got Brad awfully excited.

Over 100 laptop designs with the new parts are expected. We also discussed some of the models that make this launch especially exciting.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

