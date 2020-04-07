Learn a new language at home with 60% off a lifetime of Babbel

There's a reason why so many people give up on learning a second language. While understanding the nuances of a foreign tongue can be tricky, it's the boring memorization, impractical vocabulary, and long, drawn-out lessons that turn many aspiring polyglots off from their pursuit.

Thankfully, times are changing, and language learning providers are discovering newer, better ways to help their students become bilingual. The Babbel language learning app presents a revolutionary way of learning a second language, and lifetime subscriptions to the entire language catalog are on sale for 60% off today.

Babbel is an app, compatible with iOS and Android smartphones as well as Mac and Windows computers, that breaks the learning process down into short, bite-sized lessons that students are able to easily manage. That means it’s reasonable to fit lessons around your other commitments, so you’ll be empowered to learn at a time that’s absolutely optimal for you.

Simply select the language you want to learn — there are 14 different ones to choose from — and go through each training session at your convenience. Lessons are no more than 15 minutes in length and are presented in a way that’ll keep your attention, so you’ll have a better chance of finding success.

Students who use Babbel, on average, become conversational faster than they could with other apps. That’s because Babbel doesn’t waste time teaching phrases that students are unlikely to use in real life. And they’ve received high marks for this strategy. In fact, several highly respected publications — including The Economist, and The Next Web — have lauded Babbel for its ingenuity. Basically, if you want to learn a new language quickly, this may be your most effective route.

And now is the perfect time to get it. A lifetime subscription, which gives you the ability to access their entire library of 14 languages, is discounted to just $159 from the regular price of $399 today.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) - $159



See Deal

Prices subject to change.