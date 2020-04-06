This TP-Link Wi-Fi router is only $65 and can arrive this week

Now that you’ve been relying on your home Wi-Fi for a few weeks, you might be noticing that your router needs an upgrade. To connect to all your Zoom meetings and Netflix movie nights, a new home router might help, and today you can get a TP-Link dual-band Wi-Fi router from Amazon for $65Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $80.

This router is rated to cover homes up to 2,500 square feet and connect up to 50 devices. You can also set parental controls, such as different filter levels for different users and time limits, which can help make sure the kids get a little time away from screens each day, even while stuck at home. In addition, you can use the connected app to set up user profiles, manage your Wi-Fi, and more. Compatibility with Alexa allows you to turn guest Wi-Fi off and on with just the sound of your voice.

This router averages 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 8,000 user ratings.

[ Today’s deal: TP-Link dual-band Wi-Fi router on Amazon for $65Remove non-product link. ]