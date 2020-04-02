Deal

Keep the good vibes flowin' with three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon is offering three months of free music to new subscribers.

Contributor, PCWorld |

amazonmusicunlimited
Amazon

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If there’s one thing we all need during this lockdown period it's for the tunes to keep on flowing. And what's better than free? Today Amazon is offering three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, three times longer than its usual month-long trial period.

Music Unlimited is Amazon’s subscription music streaming service. Like other music streaming services, it offers a library of 60 million songs with ad-free streaming on multiple devices. It also has the added benefit of integrating with Alexa automatically for hands-free listening on Echo device—just ask Alexa to hear a song and it'll start playing.

This offer is technically only available to new subscribers, though previous Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers who haven't subscribed in a while should give it a shot. After the trial period is over, the price goes up to $8 a month for Prime members and $10 a month for non-members, but you can cancel at any time before then.

[Today’s deal: Amazon Music Unlimited free for three months]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes