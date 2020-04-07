Deal

This $14 microSD card can add 128GB to your phone or Nintendo Switch

The 128GB Team Elite A1 U3 microSD card is just $14 on Newegg.

Newegg has an excellent deal to bump up the storage capacity of your smartphone, laptop, or Nintendo Switch. The online retailer is selling a 128GB Team Elite A1 U3 microSDXC for $14. That’s about $10 cheaper than microSDs of similar capacities at other online shops. The sale price ends on Wednesday.

Team’s memory card is designed for mobile devices and 4K video recording. This card is rated at U3. Team says it has a maximum write speed of 45 megabytes per second. That’s a little higher than the 30MB/s minimum write speed for U3 class cards. U3 is typically the recommended minimum for 4K video capture. It also has a read speed of up to 90 MB/s.

Those are good specs for a microSD card, and they should offer nice performance. Apps should be responsive, and files such as saved photos should come up faster. It can’t perform miracles on an inherently slow smartphone mind you, but it shouldn’t hold you back.

The card is waterproof and dustproof, as well as cold resistant. Team says its card is also manufactured with “eco-friendly printing technology” and inks.

[Today’s deal: Team 128GB Elite A1 U3 microSDXC for $14 on Newegg.]

