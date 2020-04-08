Deal

Save $50 when you buy two Fire HD 8 tablets

Find yourself stuck in a one-tablet household—or have no tablet at all? Today you can score two Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets for $55 each, down from a $80 individual list price.

amazon fire hd 8
Amazon

If you or your housemates—whether they’re kids, a spouse, or a roommate—are getting bored at home, now might be the time to invest in some inexpensive (but competent!) media-consumption tablets. Today, you can save $50 when you buy a pair of Fire HD 8 tablets on Amazon, bringing them down to $55 each from a list price of $80 each.

This tablet features an 8-inch high-definition touchscreen, with 1280x800 resolution and a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor. Up to 10 hours of battery life on a charge allows you to keep using it all day long, while a 2MP front-facing camera and a 2MP rear-facing HD camera allow you to take pictures, make video calls, and more. Always-on Alexa allows you to conduct searches, play music, check your calendar, and more with just the sound of you voice, even when the screen is off.

This tablet averages 4.3 stars out of 5 across nearly 55,000 user ratings on Amazon.

[ Today’s deal: save $50 when you buy a pair of Fire HD 8 tablets on Amazon. ]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission.
Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

  
