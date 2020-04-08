Deal

This $15, 100-foot ethernet cable can bring hard-wired internet deep into your home

Get ethernet nearly anywhere in the house with 100 feet of networking goodness.

rosewillcat6
Rosewill

Is your gaming PC or gigantic TV still relying on Wi-Fi because you can’t find a well-priced 100-foot cable to string down to the basement? Or maybe the internet keeps dropping out in your kid’s bedroom, making school work harder than it should be? If so, today is your day. Newegg is selling a 100-foot Cat 6 Rosewill ethernet cable for $15. That’s $11 off the sticker cost, and an all-around great price for a cable of this length.

The Rosewill RCW-559 comes only in blue. That’s not to match your eyes, but to make it easy to spot the python snaking down to the gaming PC amongst all your other cables.

The cable is equipped with strain relief to stop the RJ45 connector from bending at a harsh angle and ruining it. The connector also has a “snagless” design where the connector’s clip is protected by the cable housing instead of hanging free and snapping off before you can even get it properly installed.

You’ll need to secure it to the wall, baseboards, whatever to keep it out of the way. But when the job is done you’ll have a solid connection to those Overwatch servers, no matter where you are in your house.

[Today’s deal: Rosewill Cat 6 100-foot cable for $15 at Newegg.]

