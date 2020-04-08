Deal

This 6-port USB charging station is now less than $30

Today on Amazon, the 6-port Hercules Tuff charging station is $28.81, and includes six short cables: four Apple lighting cables, a USB Type-C cable, and a micro USB cable.

Keeping all your devices charged up can be a pain, but today on Amazon you can get a 6-port Hercules Tuff charging station for $28.81, down from a $40 list price and the cheapest we’ve seen it.

This charging station can handle six devices at a time, including phones, tablets, and more (unfortunately each port is limited to 2.4 amps, so you won’t always see the fastest charging possible on all of your devices). To keep devices organized, the station has individual slots for each one, so they can stand vertically stacked while charging. In addition, to prevent tangled cords, this charging station comes with six short cords: four Apple lighting cables, a USB Type-C cable, and a micro USB cable. You can also use your own cables with broad USB compatibility, so even if you’re not an Apple user and can’t take advantage of all the included cables, you can still keep everything charged up.

This charging station averages 4.1 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 3,200 user ratings.

