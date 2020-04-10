Kick back and chill with these relaxing PC games

First, some ground rules: Everyone relaxes differently. There are people out there (myself included) who occasionally blow off steam playing Destiny or Call of Duty or some other shooter. That's perfectly valid—but you won't find those games listed here.

This list is more about relaxation in the traditional sense. Take a hot shower, pour a cold drink, and then settle in for an idyllic city builder or a contemplative puzzle game or maybe just some digital chores. Eastshade, A Short Hike, Satisfactory—we've rounded up games that let you go at your own pace, where nothing threatening occurs, and there's no problem that can't be solved with friendship and a little hard work.

Take a break. Take a vacation. Take some time to get into truckin'. No, like really into it.