The Full Nerd ep. 134: Next-gen Intel CPU leaks extravaganza

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray wade deep into the latest Intel CPU rumors—grab those grains of salt—before chatting with y’all for a while.

Early leaks of Intel’s next-gen mobile processors suggest they’ll be called 11th-gen Core. Which makes sense, as the current generation is called 10th-gen Core, but branding consistency is something that’s been sorely lacking from Nvidia and AMD in recent years. Then we dissect leaked info about Intel’s 10th-gen desktop chips, which are rumored to be revealed this month and launched in May. They look damned fast—and maybe damned hot, too. Will a 5.3GHz upgrade of Intel’s aging 14nm process be enough to knock 3rd-gen Ryzen CPUs off their pedestal? We prognosticate.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members. Quite a few of them this time, actually. Want to know what our hobbies are when we’re not elbow-deep in computers? Tune in and find out!

