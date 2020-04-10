Take $25 off $100 worth of PC gear at Staples with this code

If you're still building our your home office, today's the day to pick up some serious storage. Staples is currently offering a $25 discount on all online orders of $100 or more with the coupon code 81126, and while you can't use it on laptops, you can apply it to external drives. Our favorite pick is the 5TB Seagate Backup Plus for $87Remove non-product link after applying the code, beating Amazon’s all-time low.

The Seagate Backup Plus is a portable external hard drive meaning it gets power straight from the USB port instead of the wall. Seagate offers this drive with a two-year limited warranty and USB 3.0 for data transfer. The drive has on-demand backup if you don’t want to use File History (Windows) or Time Machine (Mac). It also comes with a free two-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Portfolio, and Adobe Spark. You can use this drive on both Windows PCs and Mac, but you'll need to reformat it before macOS will recognize it.

There are other drives on sale as well, including smaller sizes of the Seagate Backup Plus, but if you ask us, you can never have too much storage. Especially when the price is this low.

[Today's deal: 5TB Seagate Backup Plus Portable for $87 at Staples after applying $25 off $100 coupon (81126)Remove non-product link]