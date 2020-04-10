PCWorld's April Digital Magazine: Why big-screen phones are becoming a problem

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the April issue

In the April issue of PCWorld find out why big-screen phones are becoming a problem. Speaking of big-screen phones, we review Samsung’s flagship, the Galaxy S20 Ultra and have the top S20 tips. Plus, 10 cool things you can do with Google Home.

Other highlights include:

News : AMD talks PC GPU ray tracing as it looks to the future of Ryzen and Radeon



: AMD talks PC GPU ray tracing as it looks to the future of Ryzen and Radeon LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen: An awfully long name for a phone short on innovation

An awfully long name for a phone short on innovation Gaming news: Call of Duty's free Warzone spinoff is the newest (and maybe last) magnificent battle royale

Call of Duty's free Warzone spinoff is the newest (and maybe last) magnificent battle royale Lenovo Yoga C940 14 review: A 2-in-1 convertible laptop that's just right

A 2-in-1 convertible laptop that's just right MSI Prestige 14 review: Workhorse power in a thin-and-light shell

Workhorse power in a thin-and-light shell NordVPN review: Incredible speeds, and built for power users and newbies alike

Incredible speeds, and built for power users and newbies alike Ori and the Will of the Wisps review: A lively adventure in the shadow of the forest of death

A lively adventure in the shadow of the forest of death Here's How: 16 pages of the most popular Excel formulas, functions and tools, with examples

Video highlights

Watch: The Google Nest Home Max is a great smart display, with a gorgeous screen, a built-in Nest security camera, and Chromecast support. But it’s hard to beat Echo when it comes to the size of its ecosystem and broad smart home support.

How to subscribe and start reading

Subscribers: Update your PCWorld app to the latest version today!

