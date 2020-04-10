Alienware's blistering-fast, buttery smooth 240Hz gaming monitor is $130 off

A new monitor is a great way to freshen up your work from home set-up, especially if you’re doing a little gaming. Dell is selling a ludicrously fast 25-inch Alienware monitor for $395Remove non-product link. This IPS display usually costs $525. That’s quite a drop, and for $395 you get a lot of quality.

It’s on the smaller size at just 25 inches, but this IPS display has an extremely high refresh rate at 240Hz, and a 1 millisecond response time. Counter-Strike pros, this is the monitor for you. Alienware’s display is also rocking FreeSync, a technology that synchronizes your monitor and graphics card’s output for impossibly smooth gaming free of tearing and stuttering. AMD’s site says FreeSync for this display works over DisplayPort and HDMI all the way up to 240Hz. This display is also listed as compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync technology, meaning you can tap into the buttery smooth visuals with both GeForce and Radeon graphics cards.

The display supports up to 99 percent sRGB coverage for an awesome level of color. It’s not HDR, but it should still offer fantastic visuals for a 1080p display. Dell loaded this monitor with a gamer centric on-screen display including a frame rate counter.

The monitor packs three USB 3.0 ports and fourth with power charging, two HDMI connections, and one DisplayPort. It’s also VESA mount compatible.

[Today’s deal: Alienware AW2521HF for $395 at Dell.Remove non-product link]