10 skills you can learn at home right now

Creative Writing

Got a story you want to share with the world? This course package will get you started. It’s a collection of ten web-based courses that introduces students to some of the most widely accepted methods used by professional writers today. And you’ll learn how to adapt your abilities to suit different audiences, so you can eventually find work as a journalist, blogger, or even an author of fictional content.

Regular Price: $1650.26

Sale Price: $29.99

The Ultimate Creative Writing Course Bundle - $29.99



Drawing

Few things in life are as satisfying as sketching. But art school is time-consuming and expensive, making it unrealistic for most. That's no reason to give up on your dream of being an illustrator, though. This course collection teaches you actual sketching and drawing skills from some of the best in the business, without the need to leave your house or invest a lot of money.

Regular Price: $694.93

Sale Price: $39.00

The Fundamentals of Drawing Bundle - $39



Photography

Heads up, shutterbugs. Whether you want to capture breathtaking portraits or just create better posts for your Instagram followers, this course gets right down to the nitty-gritty. It removes all the unnecessary fluff — like technical jargon — and teaches only the most practical techniques so that you’ll start taking better shots almost immediately. And all 22 modules are delivered by experts, so you’ll rest well knowing you’re getting quality instruction.

Regular Price: $2595.00

Sale Price: $19.00

Hollywood Art Institute Photography Course & Certification - $19



Piano

Want to play your favorite songs like a concert pianist? Then Pianoforall will get you on your way. It includes lifetime access to ten hours of training that’ll introduce you to the theory and teach you how to play in the style of artists like Norah Jones and Billy Joel. It’s beginner-friendly, flexible, and way less expensive than traditional training sessions.

Regular Price: $199.99

Price Drop: $14.99

Savings: 92 percent

Pianoforall: The New Way To Learn Piano & Keyboard - $14.99



Music Production

Sure, you can't jam out at the club right now, but that doesn't mean you can't produce your own hit tracks at home. With this web-training package, pretty much anyone can learn how to produce their own music and DJ like a pro, using industry-approved tools like Ableton Live and Logic Pro X.

Regular Price: $1791.00

Sale Price: $49.99

The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp Ft. Ableton + Logic Pro X - $49.99



DIY Electronics

Want to create your own gadgets? Of course you do, and this package will get you started. It includes ten courses — and one project ebook — that introduce students to both the Raspberry Pi microcomputer and the Arduino electronics prototyping platform. It’s perhaps the most beginner-friendly, flexible, and fun way to dip your toes into this field.

Regular Price: $479.98

Sale Price: $74.99

The 2020 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Course Bundle - $74.99



Speak a New Langauge

Whether you want to sharpen your mind or just ensure you're prepared when you can finally travel abroad again, there are plenty of benefits to learning a new language. uTalk presents an effective and economical means of learning a new language. It cuts out the unnecessary fluff and teaches practical vocabulary so you can start using it in conversation right away. It offers a vast library of more than 120 language programs too, so it’s certainly versatile enough to meet the needs of most learners.

Regular Price: $699.95

Sale Price: $99.99

uTalk Language Education: Lifetime Subscription (140+ Languages) - $99.99



Speed Reading

You may have a lot of time to kill right now. But that won’t always be the case. Eventually, life will return to normal, and you’ll be in a rush to get things done again just like you were a few weeks ago. So, wouldn’t it be nice to know how to read through materials lightning-quick when that time comes? That’s what makes this six-course training package so advantageous.

Regular Price: $1200.00

Sale Price: $21.00

The Speed Reading Mastery Bundle - $21



Time and Stress Management

Whether at home or at work, life can get pretty stressful. And, if you don’t know how to handle the anxiety, it can take a toll on your relationships with others. Learn how to manage your time—and stress levels—with this course collection. It includes four courses that’ll show you simple but effective tips for managing time and stress, so you’ll always function at your best.

Regular Price: $800.00

Sale Price: $19.00

Time & Stress Management Bundle for Business Owners, Directors & Managers - $19



Video Editing

Video editors are enjoying high levels of demand and payouts to match. Why not cultivate this skill while you're stuck inside? Final Cut Pro X is perhaps the most cutting edge video production suite on the planet. Unfortunately, it’s not very user friendly. Thankfully, this course makes it easy to understand. It shows you how to edit videos, add transitions, animations, and much more with ease. And you’ll discover how to export your creations to YouTube and Instagram so you’ll grow an audience.

Regular Price: $200.00

Sale Price: $14.99

The Complete Final Cut Pro X Course - Beginner to Intermediate - $14.99



