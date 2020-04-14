By now you may be feeling a little stir crazy and a whole lot bored. But nothing's better than a good book to transport you somewhere else, and today you can grab one on the cheap, with a huge lineup of ebooks on sale for $5 and less on Amazon.

There's something for everyone in this deal. If you're looking to read a classic, you can find titles like The Alchemist, which is $5, or A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, for $3. There are also some popular self-help books, like The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck for $5. Modern classics like Neil Gaiman's Neverwhere are as low as $3, while you can find biographies of everyone from Elon Musk to John Adams for $5 and under.

Whatever you're looking for, now is the perfect time to grab a cheap ebook and read the blues away. Check out the full listing for all your options.

This story, "A bunch of great ebooks are now $5 and less on Amazon" was originally published by Macworld .