Start designing your own games at home for just $35

For most of us, a job is just a means to an end. It’ll help you pay the bills and enjoy a certain quality of life without too much hassle. But, some people aren’t satisfied with that. Instead, they want a career that offers a healthy dose of excitement in addition to those other things. If that sounds like you, then working as a game developer may be right up your alley, and The Hands-On Game Development Bundle is a perfect way to see if that field is right for you.

The Hands-On Game Development Bundle is a collection of web-based courses that’ll teach virtually anyone how to develop a video game from scratch. Even if you have absolutely no idea how to code or otherwise, start your training, and this program will spell it out in plain language. Students will get acquainted with coding languages like C++, discover game design engines such as Unity 3D, and even learn how to integrate cutting-edge tech like augmented reality into their creations.

We’d wager that most every gamer has wanted to try their hand at making a game. And doing so is pretty fun too. Well, this package provides an ideal opportunity. It’s way more flexible than those expensive art schools, it’s self-directed so students are free to go at their own pace and, since it’s priced at over 90 percent less than its original $2,000 value, it’s easily affordable too.

When you get down to brass tacks, The Hands-On Game Development Bundle lets you find out whether you have the chops to succeed in this challenging field without having to take on any unnecessary risk. If you find you like it, you can choose to take your training to the next level and start building a career.

There are just so many benefits to becoming a game developer. And the pay is pretty good too. If you want to discover your aptitude, without having to invest a lot of time and money on art school, then consider giving The Hands-On Game Development Bundle — priced at just $34.99 — a try.

