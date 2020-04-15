Get $200 worth of pro AWS training for just $13

Amazon Web Services — commonly referred to as AWS — has transformed the way that we do things online. AWS is so popular, in fact, that people often get paid six-figure salaries to work with it. And, best of all, you don’t even need a college degree to get started. You can get by with just a little hard work and a certification or two, like the kind that the AWS Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Course can get you ready for $12.99.

If a career in cloud technology is a personal goal, then this web-based course may be just the ticket. The AWS Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Course offers students 17 hours worth of content that will get them up to speed on cloud technologies — and, more specifically, AWS. The content is written for the intermediate learner, so it’s perfect for anyone who already works in a technical field. But it’s also presented in a flexible manner so that virtually anyone can fit it into their schedule.

By the end of the course, students will be completely familiar with the basics of AWS, plus be able to design a secure cloud-based environment. They’ll become equipped to identify applications and architectures, know what makes a particular build good and what makes others, well, bad. And they’ll know how to keep costs low because, at the end of the day, the customer’s bottom line is what really matters.

Want to get started? The course is on sale right now for just $12.99, a savings of over 90 percent off the regular price.

AWS Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Course - $12.99



See Deal

Prices are subject to change