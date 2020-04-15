You won't need to hire a graphic designer when you have Canva Pro

Professional graphic designers don’t usually work for cheap. Still, good designs are pretty much a requirement, especially if you want your business' marketing project to have any hope of success online. Canva Pro has become a game-changer in the graphic design space, as even complete design newcomers can complete visually stunning projects hassle-free (and for a fraction of what they'd pay to have a freelancer do it for them). Three-month subscriptions are on sale for only $12.99 today.

Canva Pro lets virtually anyone create professional looking graphic design projects with ease. You can use the platform to create posts for your social media channels, develop eye-catching print materials, and more. You just fire it up, use the simple drag and drop interface, and create your design quickly and easily.

You’ll be accepting no compromises by using Canva Pro. The platform offers subscribers access to literally millions of design elements ― including fonts, photos, and videos — so there’s no shortage of options. And it can even be used to create versatile animations and GIFs. If you have a business or another project to promote, Canva Pro is absolutely the tool you must have at your disposal.

Thousands of users on both the App Store and Google Play have awarded Canva Pro 4.9 and 4.7 out of five stars, respectively.

When it comes to your business, you don’t want to cut corners. But paying full price for a professional graphic designer is probably not in the cards either, especially if you run a small operation. That’s precisely why Canva Pro is a solid purchase, particularly now since you can subscribe for three months at just $12.99.

