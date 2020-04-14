The terrific, ultra-compact Corsair K63 mechanical keyboard is just $60 today

One of the best upgrades you can do for your work-from-home setup is to join the mechanical keyboard revolution. These keyboards can make a huge improvement in typing speed and comfort, and they’re awesome for gaming as well. The Corsair K63 Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is just $60 right now on Amazon. That’s $20 off the sticker cost, and an all-around great price for a mechanical keyboard.

We reviewed the wireless version of the Corsair K63 nearly two years ago and loved it, showering it with a 4.5-star rating and an Editors’ Choice award. This K63 is wired, but the basic model is the same. As we observed in our review, the keyboard has an exposed backplate (a common design for Corsair and many other keyboard makers), raised keycaps, and a blocky typeface for the keys. It’s loaded with Cherry MX Red switches, which are linear but lack the tactile bump that other switches have. They’re also a lot quieter.

If you’re stressed for space, fear not: The Corsair K63 is very compact. It features a tenkeyless design, meaning it doesn’t have a number pad. It does, however, include dedicated volume and media controls and per-key red LED backlighting. There’s no USB passthrough though, so you can’t hook up a mouse or headset to your keyboard.

Still, for $60 the Corsair K63 is an excellent choice, especially if you’re new to the wondrous world of mechanical keyboards.

[Today’s deal: Corsair K63 for $60 at Amazon.]