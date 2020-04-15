Get Battlefield, Madden, Jedi Order, Mass Effect, and more for dirt cheap in Amazon's EA games sale

Anyone in need of some gaming action to keep boredom at bay during the pandemic should head over to Amazon today. The online retailer is throwing a blowout sale on digital copies of EA’s PC gamesRemove non-product link. Prices range from $5 to $36, though the vast majority games are $20 or less—sometimes way less. You’ll need EA’s free Origin software installed to play the games.

Here are some of the highlights.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is just $36 instead of $60. That’s an awesome price considering this game came out towards the end of 2019. “Jedi: Fallen Order is a type of game that doesn’t get made very often nowadays...Character-driven, concise, with solid action sequences and a focus on how levels flow. Everything I want,” our reviewer said. It’s an awesome Star Wars game available at a solid price.

Madden NFL 20 is on sale for $20, also down from $60. If you’re a fan of EA’s NFL series then no need to go any further. It’s the latest version of Madden, and a perfect replacement for our lack of real life sports.

We also like Battlefield 1 Revolution for $10. This package includes the base game, a yearly premium pass, and a number of extra DLC packages. If you’re interested in a newer version of Battlefield with a more active playerbase, Battlefield V is on sale for just $15.

Some—but not all—of the other games on sale include:

Hit up the full sale to see all the deals, but act fast: Amazon says this is a limited time offer.

[Today’s deal: Amazon EA digital games sale.Remove non-product link]