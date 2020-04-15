Deal

Get Battlefield, Madden, Jedi Order, Mass Effect, and more for dirt cheap in Amazon's EA games sale

Amazon is selling a number of EA PC game titles for under $20.

Jedi: Fallen Order
Anyone in need of some gaming action to keep boredom at bay during the pandemic should head over to Amazon today. The online retailer is throwing a blowout sale on digital copies of EA’s PC games. Prices range from $5 to $36, though the vast majority games are $20 or less—sometimes way less. You’ll need EA’s free Origin software installed to play the games.

Here are some of the highlights.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is just $36 instead of $60. That’s an awesome price considering this game came out towards the end of 2019. “Jedi: Fallen Order is a type of game that doesn’t get made very often nowadays...Character-driven, concise, with solid action sequences and a focus on how levels flow. Everything I want,” our reviewer said. It’s an awesome Star Wars game available at a solid price.

Madden NFL 20 is on sale for $20, also down from $60. If you’re a fan of EA’s NFL series then no need to go any further. It’s the latest version of Madden, and a perfect replacement for our lack of real life sports.

We also like Battlefield 1 Revolution for $10. This package includes the base game, a yearly premium pass, and a number of extra DLC packages. If you’re interested in a newer version of Battlefield with a more active playerbase, Battlefield V is on sale for just $15.

Some—but not all—of the other games on sale include:

Hit up the full sale to see all the deals, but act fast: Amazon says this is a limited time offer.

[Today’s deal: Amazon EA digital games sale.]

